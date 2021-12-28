Five people were killed and three more were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Belmar mall and hotel in Lakewood, Colorado.

In Denver, a suspected gunman opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring three others.

In the first shooting, which occurred just after 5 p.m. local time on Monday, two women were killed and one man was injured.

In Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, a second shooting occurred near East 12th Avenue and Williams Street, killing another man.

Two hours before the third shooting, a Lakewood police officer was shot near the Belmar mall.

According to Lakewood police, two people died in the third and final shooting, one of whom was the suspected shooter.

According to CBS4, cops said they found the suspect’s vehicle in Belmar and have “gathered information” about it.

When approached by cops, the suspect allegedly fired at them before officers retaliated.

On foot, the alleged gunman was able to flee.

The suspect was also armed when he committed “felony menacing” at a store, according to cops.

The suspect is accused of shooting one person inside the Hyatt House hotel.

The victim’s condition and identity have yet to be revealed.

According to Fox31, a Lakewood officer was shot shortly after 6 p.m. and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are unsure whether the suspect died as a result of the officers’ gunfire.

The shootings are linked, according to Denver police.

“This one individual was responsible for the extremely violent crime spree that occurred this evening,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

Outside an Xfinity store, a woman heard a “popping” noise.

“It was like one shot and then maybe five or six more and a couple more after that,” she told CBS4.

Xfinity employees escorted customers to the backroom, according to the woman.

“Was just at the Lakewood Belmar right in the Target parking lot as a bunch of shots rang out,” a Twitter user said.

“A friend and I were sitting in our car when we heard two distinct gunshot-like bursts and immediately began backing up.

“A cop approached us, waving a gun or a tazer, and told us to leave.”

There is no threat to the community, according to cops, and the motive for the shootings is still unknown.

“We need to really dig and find out what the motivation was behind this,” Pazen said.

