Five people were killed in the Waukesha parade rampage, including Virginia Sorenson and Tamara Durand, according to the Dancing Grannies.

The victims of the Waukesha parade have been identified, with members of the Dancing Grannies group among those killed.

Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kuilch, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, were among the five people killed in the shooting spree on Sunday night.

After an SUV plowed into the crowd, including three sets of young siblings, at least 48 people were injured, including 18 children.

The group said it was “devastated” to learn that some of its members were among the five killed when a speeding SUV sped through the parade on Main Street at 4.30 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook.

A number of the members of the group were also hurt.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy with the loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the troupe wrote in a Facebook post.

“Our group was doing what they loved: performing in front of crowds in a parade, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages.”

“The grannies enjoyed hearing the audience’s cheers and applause while performing, which made them smile and warmed their hearts.”

The members killed, according to the group, were “extremely passionate Grannies” who were “the glue” that held them all together.

“Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time,” the statement continued. “As more information and updates become available, they will be posted.”

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and everyone else whose lives have been forever changed.”

Only being a grandmother is required to join the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Members’ ages typically range from early 50s to mid-70s.

The award-winning group participates in over 20 parades across the state each year, dancing through the streets and shaking their pompoms to raise money for charity.

David Simmons, an Episcopal Priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waukesha,

The women are a “staple” at such events, according to Matthias Episcopal Church, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s pretty adorable, honestly,” he said. “It’s elderly women dancing really hard, and it’s something that people look forward to in the parade.”

According to the group’s official website, they get together once a week to practice choreographed routines and have around 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren between them.

The group had excitedly written on Facebook just hours before Sunday’s deadly mayhem: “Waukesha here…

