Five people were killed when a canyon wall collapsed in southeastern Brazil, according to local media.

According to media reports, at least five people were killed Saturday in southeastern Brazil when a canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake.

According to Agencia Brasil, a rockslide in Lago de Furnas near Capitolio damaged three boats, two of which sank, while video of the incident went viral on social media.

At least 32 people were hurt, with nine of them requiring hospital treatment.

According to fire chief Edgard Estevo, 20 people are missing as a result of the accident.

The search and rescue operations will continue, but divers will take a break from their night work because it is dangerous.

The incident occurred “due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lago de Furnas, in Capitolio,” according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas.

“The Minas government has been present from the start through the Civil Defense and Fire Department.

“Recovery efforts are still ongoing,” he added.

The incident will be investigated by the navy.

