Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have pledged to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists.

Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have pledged to prevent nuclear war.

‘Nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,’ say the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom.

WASHINGTON D.C.

On Monday, the UN Security Council’s five permanent members vowed to prevent a nuclear war from erupting and to work to prevent the spread of cataclysmic weapons.

The United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom, all of which have nuclear weapons, said the goals are among their “top priorities,” emphasizing that a “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

“Because nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences,” the nations said in a joint statement, “we also affirm that nuclear weapons should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war for as long as they exist.”

“It is critical to halt the spread of such weapons.”

Each country reaffirmed its commitments under the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, saying they “intend to maintain and strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons.”

The joint statement comes amid rising tensions between nuclear powers around the world, ranging from great power competition in Asia to simmering tensions in Ukraine, where Russia is amassing forces on the border despite strong warnings from the west.

Each of the powers is also in talks with Iran to bring it and the US back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal that put sweeping restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions in sanctions relief.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the pact, setting off a tit-for-tat escalation from Iran as it abandoned its nuclear commitments.