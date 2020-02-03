Five players Liverpool could turn to if Salah, Mane or Firmino depart Anfield this summer

Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Emiliano Buendia would be quality additions for Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp lost any of his star attacking trio

Liverpool currently boast perhaps the strongest attacking trident in world football.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored nearly 250 goals between them for the Merseyside club and are firing their way to the Premier League title at the end of the campaign, with the Reds now 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

However, if one of these players fancies a new challenge next season and leaves the club during the summer transfer window, Liverpool will be forced to replace them with another world-class attacker to fill the void.

The Independent have reported that in this scenario, the club would turn to bringing in top young talent, much like they have done before with the signing of Andrew Robertson in 2017 to solve their left-back question.

So what are some of the names that Jurgen Klopp could turn his attention to if one of his star forwards leaves in the summer?

The Frenchman is arguably football’s hottest talent and for good reason.

Still only 21 years of age, he is already a World Cup winner with France and has picked up Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year award for the past three seasons as well as the 2017 Golden Boy award, cementing his status as one of the world’s top youngsters.

Current club PSG, who are not exactly short of money, would undoubtedly demand a ridiculous, world-record fee in order to release their key man who Liverpool have already been tracking for six years.

But if he were to make the switch to Anfield he would walk into one of the finest attacking units currently gracing the game, and with a more realistic proposition of European silverware, Mbappe could be tempted to Merseyside should a departure create room for him.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, Sancho has worked tirelessly to create a reputation for himself as a world-class winger at the tender age of just 19.

This season alone he has amassed 30 goal contributions in 18 games and established himself as a regular England international.

The Camberwell-born teen has showed maturity beyond his years to attack his German challenge with both hands, and his courage, tenacity and frightening ability could set him apart from other Liverpool targets in the event of the Merseyside club losing one of their current forwards.

Havertz has been linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the season thanks to his scintillating form for Bayer Leverkusen since graduating from the club’s academy in 2016.

The 20-year-old has scored 33 goals in 129 appearances for the German side and has assisted a further 24 times.

His obvious potential and versatility has interested the Reds before, but with Havertz reportedly valued at upwards of £80m by his current employers it will take a huge fee to secure his services as part of any future move.

Another Bundesliga product, 23-year-old Werner is showing signs that he can become one of football’s most feared attackers in years to come.

He has started every single Bundesliga match for RB Leipzig this season, and his goals have helped them top the division ahead of powerhouse club Bayern Munich.

He possesses terrifying levels of pace and a strong work ethic which would suit him well as part of the well-oiled Klopp machine, and has demonstrated a keen eye for goal, netting twenty times in as many matches this campaign.

A move for Werner would secure Liverpool’s long-term attacking future and with the Reds having been linked on previous occasions it seems likely that his services would be enquired about if a vacancy in Liverpool’s attack became available.

Buendia has enjoyed a very promising start to life in the Premier League despite Norwich City’s precarious position at the foot of the table.

Although he is yet to score in England’s top flight he has created seven goals, including two in City’s shock home victory against defending champions Manchester City earlier in the season.

Like Werner, Havertz and Mbappe, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Argentinian who has established himself as the Canaries’ main attacking focal point during their promotion last campaign and this season in the Premier League.

And with Norwich looking almost certain to drop back down to the Championship after just one season in the top flight, their star man may be available for a steal in the summer which could interest Liverpool should one of their current attackers depart.