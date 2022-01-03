Five Syrian regime soldiers were killed in a DaeshISIS attack in Syria.

Five regime soldiers were killed in a DaeshISIS attack in Syria.

The attack also resulted in the injuries of another 20 soldiers.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to the state news agency SANA, five Syrian regime forces were killed and 20 others were injured in an attack by the DaeshISIS terrorist group in eastern Syria late Sunday.

According to SANA, a military vehicle in the Badia area of eastern Syria was targeted by DaeshISIS terrorists with a rocket attack followed by artillery shelling.

Despite the fact that DaeshISIS has lost control of most of Syria in recent years, the terror group still has a presence in the desert Badia area, from which it launches sporadic attacks.

In both Syria and Iraq, it is estimated that around 10,000 militants still work for the DaeshISIS group.

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributes to this article.