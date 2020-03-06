Five things we noticed from Liverpool training amid slump in form for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Liverpool have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions, and as they return to the training ground ahead of this weekend’s game with Bournemouth, Starsport takes a look inside the session

Liverpool were back out in training on Thursday following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The loss leaves the Reds with just one win from their last four matches in all competitions, and their hopes of an unbeaten Premier League season, of course, in tatters.

Jurgen Klopp and co. were back out at Melwood training as hard as ever on Thursday though, with a home game against Bournemouth awaiting them on Saturday lunchtime as they look to continue their record breaking season.

All the usual faces including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were all involved, despite the heavily congested fixture list.

So here’s five things Starsport noticed from Liverpool’s training session:

No changes from Klopp

Klopp appeared to his usual self during this morning’s session, marching about the training ground with ball under foot and beaming away.

Like he often does, the German got assistant Pep Lijnders to do the running around during the various exercises.

Shockingly though, there was no baseball cap from the tactician as his floppy fringe flowed freely. A change of superstitions, perhaps?

Centre-back conundrum

All of Liverpool’s centre-half options were out on the training ground, which means they will all be contention to start against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk will no doubt start, but Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren all looked to be in pretty good shape ahead of the weekend.

Lovren isn’t likely to get to the nod due to his showing at Watford, so Klopp has a tricky decision to make as to whether he goes with Gomez or Matip.

Youth the way to go?

There were plenty of youngsters involved in the session, with the likes of Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott out training with the rest of the first-team squad.

Nico Williams and Curtis Jones, who both played against Chelsea, were also included.

Lallana’s tattoos

The camera managed to snap midfielder Adam Lallana while stretching with his shirt up.

And blimey – the former Southampton man has A LOT of tattoos on his torso.

It’s quite ironic that the England hopeful is so inked when you think back to THAT tattoo which Liverpool fan Andreah De La Hoz got of Lallana on her leg in 2017 as a Llama in a tribute to her friend who passed away.

Still smiling

The mood in the camp doesn’t have appeared to have diminished too much, with most of the squad all smiles still at Melwood.

Sadio Mane in particular seemed to be joking around a fair bit, and one picture even shows him getting Trent Alexander-Arnold riled up.

Overall, the Liverpool squad seemed to be extremely focussed but jovial – just how Klopp would want them to be.

Bournemouth could be in for a rough ride this weekend…