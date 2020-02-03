Five tradies are seriously injured after scaffolding collapses in Melbourne 

Five tradies have been injured after a section of scaffolding collapsed in Melbourne.

The accident happened at a building site in Craigieburn, in the north of Melbourne, at about 1.10pm.

Two workers – one man in his 20s and another in his 50s – are in a serious condition in hospital.

Another was taken to hospital too but is in a stable condition. Two more tradies were treated at the scene.

Pictures showed debris strewn next to a road and firefighters on the scene.

A witness told 3AW that ‘seem to be a lot of people hurt’.

The workers appear to have been helping to build a block of apartments.

WorkSafe is investigating.