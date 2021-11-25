Five Turpin children were “abuse[d] by a DIFFERENT FAMILY who took them in after years of squalor at the hands of sick parents,” according to the report.

Five Turpin children were “abused by a DIFFERENT family who took them in after years of squalor at the hands of sick parents,” according to the report.

FIVE Turpin children were allegedly abused by a different family after being taken in by their own parents after years of living in squalor.

According to reports, several members of the Turpin family were previously taken in by members of a Perris, California, family who were recently charged with physically and psychologically abusing foster children.

Jordan, 21, and Jennifer, 33, adult Turpin family members, revealed the connection during an interview on ABC’s 2020 earlier this month, where they spoke about their parents’ abuse of them for years.

The Turpin family made headlines in 2018 after it was revealed that their 13 children had been subjected to severe maltreatment.

Following their pled guilty to kidnapping and torturing their children, David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Three members of another Perris family are now accused of abusing five Turpin children.

Both minor and dependent adult foster children were sexually abused, locked in rooms, and screamed at, according to a sworn affidavit.

Marcelino Olguin, 62, Lennys Olguin, 36, and Rose Olguin, 57, are all charged with child abuse in the case.

Marcelino is accused of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, false imprisonment, and willful child cruelty.

Lennys is accused of false imprisonment, willful child cruelty, and persuading a witness to testify against him.

According to The Press-Enterprise, Rose is accused of false imprisonment, willful child cruelty, and witness dissuasion.

According to the outlet, the three members of the family were charged on November 3 and will be arraigned on December 16 after posting bail.

County officials announced that they were investigating some of the Turpin children’s care the morning before the television interview with Jordan and Jennifer Turpin aired.

Despite a trust set up for the family, which contains around (dollar)600,000 in private donations, the sisters revealed in the interview that some of their adult siblings were without food and shelter.

The children have been “victimized again by the system,” according to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

“They live in gang-infested areas.

According to The Independent, he stated, “There is money for their education, but they can’t get it.”

Riverside County is reportedly investigating allegations that the Turpins can’t get their money and that five of the children were held in an abusive foster home.

