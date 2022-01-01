Five ways your finances and mental health may be linked

There are five surprising ways that money and mental health are linked.

Experts in psychology explain how your finances and happiness are frequently linked.

A new study has shed light on the often-overlooked link between financial stress and mental health problems.

The State We’re In report, commissioned by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, a charity founded by consumer advocate Martin Lewis, found that people with mental health problems were more than twice as likely to have fallen behind on at least one payment in the previous year.

Nearly half (46%) of people with mental health problems agreed with the statement, “I can’t afford to save money on a regular basis,” and 25% said they have no emergency savings, compared to 18% of people without mental health problems.

Obviously, struggling to make ends meet can cause a lot of stress and anxiety, but did you know there are other ways your financial situation can affect your mental health – and vice versa?

“People with anxiety may be more likely to be in debt because their focus is more in line with quelling their anxiety rather than on their future needs,” says Philip Karahassan, BACP counsellor and founder of Therapy in London (therapyin.london).

However, this does not always imply that you should “treat yourself.”

“It could be buying gifts to relieve stress.”

As a result, people who suffer from anxiety may go beyond their means financially.

By doing so, they risk spiraling into anxiety as a result of being in debt or unable to pay for necessities such as food, rent, or utility bills.

This only adds to the anxiety, and the cycle repeats itself.”

Though thoughtful gifts are a lovely way to show you care, there is a risk that “money can sometimes be interchanged with love,” according to Dr Audrey Tang, psychologist and author of The Leader’s Guide to Resilience, a behavior that may have been learned if your parents showered you with gifts rather than spending regular quality time with you.

“Unfortunately, if a child grows up in this environment, they may enter adulthood with money replacing emotion – instead of offering support, they flake out but send flowers; if they let you down, they don’t apologise but buy you a present instead of doing something that requires effort.”

If the current trend continues, "the gifts, which do not.

