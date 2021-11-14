Five weekend jobs that pay up to 2,500 per month are available.

Having extra money is always nice, whether you’re trying to make ends meet or simply need some extra spending money for extracurricular activities.

Many people find that working a full-time job is insufficient, and weekends are an excellent way to supplement their income.

Here are a few side hustles that can earn you up to 2,500 dollars without you having to work all weekend.

one

Tutoring is an excellent way to put your subject knowledge and experience to use.

Tutors can earn anywhere from $25 to $50 per hour, depending on their experience, the subject they’re teaching, and where they live in the country.

Tutors in larger cities charge $75 to $100 per hour.

Many people think of tutoring as helping students with their homework or classes.

Yes, but it’s also a good idea to think about other interests and skills you might have.

Other options include computers, cooking, finances, and music.

If you worked 50 hours a week and tutored 10 students on weekends, you could make $2,000 in a month.

Why not share your enthusiasm for where you live with others if you enjoy where you live?

Working as a tour guide in your city is a fun way to spend a few hours each weekend while sharing your knowledge of the history, culture, and cuisine of your city.

It’s a good idea to see what tours are available in your city and then create your own.

If you charge $50 per person, you could easily earn $2,000 or more in just a few hours each weekend if you gathered a group of ten people.

If you’re responsible, this is the job for you.

People will pay you a small fee to keep an eye on their humble abode or their friendly fido.

You’re giving them peace of mind by providing a one-on-one service.

The average house sitter salary in New York in October 2021 is 28,564, according to com.

еquаtеs to аpproximаtely 2,197

Extra money of $23 per month is available.

This is a fantastic work-at-home side gig that can help you supplement your income.

Virtual assistants help with a wide range of tasks, such as phone calls, emаil management, internet research, and so on.

Infosurhoy Daily News is a news service that publishes information on a daily basis.