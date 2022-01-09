Five years later, the teen bodybuilder who went viral after crushing weights in the gym is unrecognizable.

Five years after becoming famous for crushing weights in the gym, the teen bodybuilder is unrecognizable.

Tristyn Lee rose to fame after fans noticed his gladiator-like physique in videos he posted online.

The teenager had hoped that clips of him showing off his impressive football skills at the age of 15 would attract scouts’ attention.

Instead, he received a barrage of comments encouraging him to pursue a career as a professional bodybuilder, and he’s since amassed over 2 million Instagram followers.

The American teen has even posted pictures of himself working out with bodybuilders like Bradley Martyn, Simeon Panda, and Larry Wheels.

Lee has changed dramatically in the last five years.

Lee shares a short video comparing his 15-year-old self to the bodybuilding machine he is today in a post titled “Working out saved my life.”

A younger, slimmer Lee can be seen posing in a locker room in one still.

Lee goes on to say that he was teased because he was short, which gave him “no confidence” and made him anxious and depressed.

“I had no way out until I discovered bodybuilding.”

Five years later, Lee is as ripped as he’s ever been, and he thanks bodybuilding for “saving him.”

“It’s not about the shirtless selfies in the mirror.”

“It’s about the times when the dumbbells are there for you when no one else is,” he explained.

“The gym is always there, no matter if you’re being bullied or beaten up at school, and that’s what kept me alive, one rep at a time,” she says.

Lee has a strict diet and claims to go to the gym at least twice a day.

He credits his shredded physique to three years of not eating sugar and sticking to a high-protein keto diet with no cheat meals.

“This is a message to anyone thinking about beginning their fitness journey.

Accept the blows, the criticism, and the many times you will fall down.”

Lee isn’t the only young bodybuilder who has aged dramatically in the years since becoming famous.

Giuliano Stroe, a Romanian, shot to fame after being inducted into the Guinness World Records at the age of five.

Giuliano, now 17, is all grown up in the photo posted to Facebook, holding a photo of himself when he was five years old and set his first record in 2009.

The youngster set a new record for the fastest 33-foot hand-walk while wearing a weighted ball on his legs.

On Italian television, the stunt was performed in front of a live audience.

Surprisingly, he set the record a year later…

