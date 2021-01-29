Flamengo beat Gremio, cling to title hopes

PORTO ALEGRE, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Defending champions Flamengo scored three goals in nine second-half minutes to secure a 4-2 win at Gremio in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Thursday.

Diego Souza put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime before Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian De Arrascaeta netted in quick succession.

Souza pulled a goal back for Gremio in the 85th minute but Chile international defender Mauricio Isla put the result beyond doubt with a 93rd-minute strike.

The result at Arena do Gremio left Flamengo second in the 20-team standings, four points behind leaders Internacional with both teams having six matches remaining. Gremio are sixth, 11 points off the pace.

In Thursday’s only other fixture, Bahia eased their relegation fears with a 2-1 home victory over Corinthians. Gilberto Souza and Juan Pablo Ramirez scored first-half goals for the hosts before Gabriel Franco struck a late goal for Corinthians. Enditem