Flamengo clinch first win of Brazilian Serie A season

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Uruguay international midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta struck a first-half goal as defending champions Flamengo secured their first win of the Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Coritiba.

De Arrascaeta put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute after latching on to a Bruno Henrique pass and firing a shot beyond goalkeeper Wilson Rodrigues from a tight angle.

It represented a welcome return to form for the 26-year-old, who started Flamengo’s last match – a 3-0 loss at Atletico Goias – on the substitutes’ bench.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when midfielder Rene Junior was shown a second yellow card for a late tackle on Joao Lucas.

The result at Couto Pereira stadium marked Flamengo’s first win under their Catalan manager Domenec Torrent, who was appointed just a week before the start of the Serie A season after the departure of Jorge Jesus.

Flamengo were left 10th in the 20-team standings with one win and two losses while Coritiba remained last with three defeats.

Earlier on Saturday, Corinthians held hosts Gremio to a goalless draw in the southern city of Porto Alegre. Enditem