Flamengo confirm Rafinha’s move to Olympiacos

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Brazilian Serie A giants Flamengo have announced the departure of right-back Rafinha to Greek side Olympiacos.

The 34-year-old’s contract had been due to expire in 2021 but a clause allowed him to join a European club on a free transfer.

“We regret that he is leaving,” Flamengo vice president Marcos Braz told reporters on Friday, confirming widespread media reports of the defender’s impending move.

“He received a proposal to continue playing at a high level for two years and informed us that he’d accepted it.”

Rafinha joined Flamengo from Bayern Munich in June last year and helped the Rio de Janeiro club secure a historic Copa Libertadores-Brazilian Serie A double five months later.

Capped four times for Brazil’s national team, Rafinha made 266 appearances over eight years for Bayern Munich, where he established a reputation as one of the best full-backs in Europe. Enditem