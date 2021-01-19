Flamengo rout Goias to keep in touch with leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Defending champions Flamengo moved to within five points of leaders Sao Paulo with a 3-0 win at Goias in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Monday.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta opened the scoring just before halftime with a first-time strike after a perfectly weighted Bruno Henrique through ball.

Henrique was again the provider just after the hour mark when his slide-rule pass set up Gabriel Barbosa for an easy tap-in.

Pedro completed the rout in stoppage time by dribbling past David Duarte and sweeping home his 22nd goal of the season across all competitions

The result ended a run of three games without a victory for Flamengo and left the Rio de Janeiro giants fourth in the 20-team Serie A standings. Goias are 18th as their hopes of avoiding relegation fade.