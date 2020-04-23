Flamingos spotted on north China’s desert lake

Police in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have spotted five flamingos on a lake in the Ulan Buh Desert, the eighth-largest desert in China, during their recent patrol.

This is the second year that the migratory birds have visited the area.

Ma Xuexian, a forest police officer in Dengkou County, said they have reinforced patrols around the lake to prevent human activities from interfering with the flamingos, in hopes that the place would become a long-term habitat for the rare birds.

Ma said flamingos first appeared at the lake in April 2019.

The red storks were listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of threatened species in 2013.

The desert region is located on one of the three migration routes for migratory birds that pass through Inner Mongolia.

The Ulan Buh Desert covers a total area of 1 million hectares, with nearly one-third of its area in Dengkou. After 70 years of ecological management, more than 180,000 hectares have been planted with vegetation, which forms an ecological barrier.

With the improvement of the local ecological environment, more and more birds have made it a migratory station, Ma said.