Flat fire kills 3, injures 1 in Myanmar’s Yangon

YANGON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Three people were killed with one other injured after a fire outbreak in a flat in Myanmar’s Yangon on Wednesday, an official from Myanmar Fire Services Department told Xinhua.

“The deaths include one child and two women while one person was rescued,” the official said, and the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Started in a flat room located on the first floor of an apartment building in Mingala Taungnyunt township at 11:50 a.m. local time, the blaze was then quenched after nearly 30 minutes, the department’s release said.

The injured woman with wheezing due to smoke inhalation is now in a safe condition, Chairman Tun Tun Oo of Yangon Rescue Organization told Xinhua.