Flavor giant IFF to set up innovative center in northern Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Food flavors giant International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) on Monday announced that it will establish an innovative manufacturing and development center in northern Israel with an initial investment of 5.5 million U.S. dollars.

In addition, IFF intends to make Israel the center of its kosher products, that meet the dietary laws of the Jewish religion.

IFF, founded in 1889, is based in New York and traded on The New York Stock Exchange with a market cap of about 33.3 billion U.S. dollars. Enditem