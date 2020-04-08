Flaxseed imports rise on China-Russia border in Q1

HOHHOT, April 7 (Xinhua) — China’s flaxseed imports from Russia through Manzhouli rose 325 percent year on year to reach 17,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the year, local customs said.

Manzhouli, in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is the largest land port on the China-Russia border. The flaxseed imports in the first quarter were worth 7.05 million U.S. dollars, up 317 percent compared to the same period of last year, said the customs office in Manzhouli.

The imported flax seeds are usually processed into cooking oil for domestic market.