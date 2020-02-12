Flesh-eating dog disease Alabama Rot spreads as pet owners warned it can kill

Cases of Alabama Rot have been confirmed in Kent, brining the total to 12 so far this year. It has led vets to urgently warn of the deadly disease, as it can affect any age or breed

Cases of a deadly flesh-eating dog disease have soared, sparking an urgent warning to pet owners.

Vets announced nine new cases yesterday of Alabama Rot bringing the total to 12 this year.

It is feared dogs could contract the disease from mud picked up on their paws and legs during walks.

The disease first appeared in the UK six years ago, and can affect dogs of any age, sex or breed, reports KentLive.

Owners should wash any mud off their dogs when they return home and watch out for signs of the illness known as CRGV.

The cause of Alabama Rot, or “dog’s black death”, is unknown and it affects all breeds.

If it’s not spotted early enough it could lead to potentially fatal kidney failure, with most cases leading to death within a week as the diagnosis often comes too late.

Alabama Rot is believed to thrive in cold, wet soil. It can be fatal for nine out of 10 dogs who catch it.

The nine latest confirmed cases are located in Paddock Wood (Kent), Croespenmaen (Caerphilly), Otley (W.Yorkshire), Seaham (County Durham), Lichfield and Newchurch (Staffordshire), Budleigh Salterton (Devon), Suckley (Worcestershire) and Lower Kingswood (Surrey).

In total, the UK has now seen 216 confirmed cases of Alabama Rot across 44 counties, since 2012.

The most cases came in 2018, when 52 were confirmed.

That’s in stark contrast to 2013, when just six cases of the deadly dog disease were diagnosed. Last year 29 instances of Alabama Rot were reported in the UK.

David Walker, the UK’s leading expert on the condition, from Anderson Moores, said: “We are sad to announce more cases from this year, as we are now in the time of year when cases are most common.

“Further confirmed cases mean it is understandably very worrying for dog owners; however, this disease is still very rare, so we’re advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

“While there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, any concerned dog owners should visit www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot/ for advice and a map of confirmed cases.”

The highest number of confirmed cases have been in Greater Manchester, Dorset, Devon and the New Forest in Hampshire.

Dr Huw Stacey, vet and director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, has been supporting research on the condition for a number of years. He is advising dog owners to contact their vet if they have any concerns.

He said: “While it is understandable that dog owners will be worried by Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we’d encourage owners to continue exercising their pet.

“If a dog becomes affected, the best chance of recovery lies with early and intensive veterinary care at a specialist facility such as Anderson Moores.

“Treatment is supportive, but is only successful in around 20 percent of cases, which is why we’re encouraging all dog owners to use the online interactive guide to help them understand the clinical signs and confirmed locations of the condition, and visit a vet if they have any concerns.”