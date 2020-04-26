Flick confirms Neuer as Bayern’ number one

11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 23 (Xinhua) — Hansi Flick has put his foot down in the controversial debate about the future of German international Manuel Neuer at the ruling German champions.

The 55-year-old coach not only confirmed Neuer as the clubs’ number one but said it is the head-coach deciding about the ranking of goalkeepers in the side’s squad. “Manuel Neuer is our undisputed number one, and that won’t change for the new season,” he commented.

His statements show the Bayern coaches increased status after the club’s former assistant coach two weeks ago has signed a contract until 2023.

Flick is Bayern’s new strong man, aside from the designated new chairman Oliver Kahn.

Lately, atmospheric turbulences have affected negotiations about a possible extension of Neuer’s contract. The 34-year-old’s current paper is running out in 2021.

The 2014 World Champion recently complained about leaks in the club after details of the talks have been spread deliberately, as Neuer said.

Reports spoke about Neuer having expressed excessive demands such as a five-year contract aside from a season salary of 20 million euros.

The former German national team assistant and successor of Niko Kovac felt forced to clarify the unclear situation after Bayern signed 23-year-old Alexander Nuebel.

The 23-year-old Schalke keeper agreed on a five-year contract starting from this summer. Rumors spoke about a certain number of competitive games guaranteed as part of the deal.

Media reports spoke about Nuebel’s intention to challenge Neuer and become the clubs’ first keeper as soon as possible.

Now Flick spoke about Nuebel as one of the country’s most talented keepers but said the new arrival would have to queue in at the end of the line.

The Bayern coach made precise Nuebel’s main topic won’t be challenging Neuer but the current number two, Sven Ulreich.

“We will see who is going to be our number two behind Manuel for the new season,” he stressed, adding he intends to follow quality measures everyone has to face strictly.

Neuer’s agent had stopped talks due to the leaks.

Bayern’s current chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, leaving at the end of 2021, Kahn and Flick successfully eased the tensions confirming Neuer’s status.

Negotiations have restarted. Neuer’s party said their client is willing to stay with his current club and sign a new contract but said no inside information must be spread.

The 2014 World Cup winner said he was surprised about the presence of a whistle-blower at this stage of the negotiations. “So far, I haven’t experienced things like that at Bayern,” the goalkeeper said.

He added that a new contract might not only be his last one as a professional but should express the clubs valuing. According to media reports, salaries close to 20 million per year are nothing unusual for Bayern’s top performers.

Flick said Ulreich as the number two is performing at a high level but Nuebel will get the same awareness as any of the Bavarians keepers.

“Alexander Nuebel is aware of his role when he is joining us next summer,” he underlined.

Flick said he is going to discuss the new arrivals’ progress with his coaching staff exclusively. Enditem