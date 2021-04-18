Flick’s departure causing unpleasant questions for Bayern

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 18 (Xinhua) — The self-chosen departure of Hansi Flick after this season is unpleasant news for Bayern Munich as unpleasant questions come with it.

The 56-year-old’s decision might be based on an unwritten law for coaches deciding it is time to leave when having reached the top.

Flick won six titles in 2020, making him only the second coach in football’s history to reach that mark after Pep Guardiola achieved the mark in charge of Barcelona in 2009. He is one of the Bavarians’ most successful coaches.

But Flick’s motivation to give up the job at one of the world’s leading sides is grounded in other reasons.

The former midfielder justifiably but unsuccessfully complained about a lack of influence regarding transfers and a lack of respect for his achievements.

After months of deep tension between him and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, the Bayern coach has now pressed the emergency button requesting to be discharged from his contract which runs until 2023.

Many claim Bayern has been freezing out a coach whose working pattern relies on trust and an empathic approach regarding his employer and players.

Instead of shaping an era after having won the 2020 Champions League, the reigning German Champion is approaching unsteady waters. A new coach needs to be found aside from the club having to deal with the growing unrest of fans and players.

The power struggle of the club’s alpha leaders, such as chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and former president Uli Hoeness having produced an atmosphere of mistrust. Rummenigge backed Flick, Hoeness backed his counterpart Salihamidzic.

A vast majority of fans (over 90 percent) and several of the team’s key figures spoke in favor of Flick, while Bayern’s leaders didn’t pay attention to the ongoing turmoil dividing the club.

It will be one of the challenges for designated chairman Oliver Kahn to get things back on track. At present, it doesn’t seem imaginable to continue with Salihamidzic and return to normal.

The dismissal of Salihamidzic wouldn’t be a surprise.

Bayern has spoiled its reputation as a club, counting on a family-like atmosphere. A complete mess seems a likely outcome for the in-house struggle of Rummenigge and Hoeness.

While Flick might be on his way to follow in the footsteps of German national coach Joachim Loew, Bayern is forced to present a convincing coaching solution shortly. The task of Flick’s successor might be similar, defying as he has to gain the teams’ and the fans’ trust.

To clean up the table must be Kahn’s primary target to secure the clubs leading role in European football. He is officially taking over the job from Rummenigge by the end of the year but needs to initiate action much earlier now.

Bayern is in danger of ending up as the losing party if he fails. Team captain Manuel Neuer said: “This is an emotional case for us. The team has to find a way to deal with that news.” Enditem