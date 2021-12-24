Flight cancellations by United and Delta in Harrisburg, Baltimore, and Philadelphia

United and Delta flight cancellations have had an impact on flights in Harrisburg, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

Around 200 United and Delta flights were canceled on Christmas Eve, with some of them affecting airports near central Pennsylvania.

The cancellations, which United and Delta blamed on an increase in omicron COVID-19 cases, had no effect on flights to or from Harrisburg International Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, a Delta flight from BaltimoreWashington International Airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport scheduled to depart at 12:50 p.m. has been canceled.

Two United flights scheduled to depart from the Baltimore airport on Friday morning were also canceled.

A 6:45 a.m. flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and an 8:30 a.m. flight to San Francisco International Airport were both affected, according to FlightAware.

Several other airlines’ flights through Baltimore were also canceled on Friday, according to FlightAware.

The United and Delta cancellations do not appear to have impacted any of the Philadelphia International Airport’s Christmas Eve departures.

According to United officials, the omicron outbreak has reduced the number of available flight crews and ground personnel.

Delta said the cancellations were caused by a variety of factors, including possible inclement weather in some areas and the impact of omicron.

More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday season, according to AAA.

Air travel has increased by 184% in the last year, according to officials.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and aircraft and crew substitutions to cover scheduled flying,” Delta said in an emailed statement Friday.

On Friday, the airline is still operating nearly 3,100 flights.

“Unfortunately, some flights have had to be canceled, and we are notifying impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” United said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible so they can enjoy their vacation.”

