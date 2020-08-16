Flights between Kazakhstan, Turkey to resume from Sept. 1

NUR-SULTAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will resume from Sept. 1, the Kazinform news agency has reported, citing the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

On June 20, flights between the two countries originally restarted but were suspended on July 4 due to a worsening epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan.

According to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee, the country will also gradually resume flights to the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine, and Russia from Aug. 17.

Kazakhstan registered 439 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 102,287, including 80,716 recoveries and 1,377 deaths.

From Aug. 1 to 15, the country has also recorded 17,494 pneumonia cases with clinical signs of COVID-19, including 211 pneumonia-related deaths.

As the daily spike in COVID-19 cases has dropped to below 1,000 for a week, Kazakh authorities have decided to gradually ease the country’s coronavirus-related restrictions from Aug. 17. Enditem