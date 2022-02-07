Flights have been added to the coffee side of the Massachusetts brewery’s operation.

The coffee side of the Massachusetts brewery’s business has received a new addition: flights.

Many breweries offer flights, which allow customers to sample a variety of beers.

However, Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company’s flights aren’t just for beer.

“The owner’s father made these really beautiful flight boards,” said Katie Savluk, the brewery’s general manager.

“As a result, we had to move them to the coffee side.”

The hot and iced coffee flights at the Marlborough brewery change seasonally.

Lost Shoe has a single origin espresso, flavored latte, gingerbread chai, and nitro cold brew available for the winter season.

Peppermint and maple are two of the latte flavors.

A cold brew lemonade was featured in previous seasons, and the upcoming spring season will feature a coffee with their well-known lavender syrup.

These flights are alcohol-free.

But, as Savluk points out, this makes them ideal for non-drinkers, a growing trend in the United States.

“You get to try something that’s also enjoyable, especially if you don’t drink and you’re hanging out with people who do,” she said.

Lost Shoe isn’t the only place that offers coffee flights.

It’s a growing trend across the United States.

Over the years, coffee shops from New York to California have adopted the trend.

While New England has a plethora of options, the trend isn’t as prevalent in Massachusetts.

Longfellows Coffee used to offer cold brew flights, but it closed in 2019.

Coffee flights were previously available at Ogawa Coffee in Boston, but they were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting changes to their menu.

Prior to the pandemic, Barrington Coffee Roasting hosted cupping events, which were similar to coffee flights.

They were, however, postponed.

The trend grew out of cupping, the industry’s method of evaluating coffee.

In 2016, Joel Finkelstein, owner and main roaster at Qualia Coffee, told Eater that cupping isn’t for fun.

“Cuppings are a common practice in the coffee industry for evaluating coffee (but not necessarily for enjoying it).”

It necessitates a highly precise brewing and sampling technique that isn’t readily available to the average person,” he explained.

“By contrast, a tasting simply allows the general public to sample a variety of different…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.