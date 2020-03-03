Flights resume at Frankfurt Airport after drone sighting brought air traffic to standstill

Germany’s Frankfurt Airport has resumed normal operations after the air hub suspended inbound and outbound flights due to an unauthorized drone in the area. The airport has suffered from targeted drone disruptions in the past.

Flightradar24 reported that no flights landed or took off from the airport for more than an hour while German authorities investigated the sighting.

No flights have been landing or taking off at Frankfurt Airport in the past 50 minutes because of drone activity near the airport.Many flights are diverting to other airportshttps://t.co/TSlpyHpD4Rpic.twitter.com/RAXrv80FbU — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 2, 2020

A spokesman for the federal police said the drone was spotted by a pilot in the southern area of ​​the airport around 11.15am local time. Officers deployed a helicopter as part of the hunt to locate both the drone and its operator.

Last month the airport’s operations were temporarily suspended due to what police described as “targeted disruptive action” by drones in the area.

According to German media, Frankfurt is the country’s most drone-prone air hub. The airport experienced 28 drone sightings or incidents last year, followed by Berlin-Tegel and Munich, which each recorded 15 incidents, and Düsseldorf with 12.

