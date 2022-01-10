Flights to the “live music capital” are now available from Virgin Atlantic, with return fares starting at £409.

With return fares starting at £409, Virgin Atlantic has launched flights to the “live music capital.”

The airline’s 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will fly four times a week to Austin, Texas.

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed new direct flights to Austin, Texas’ capital, marking the airline’s first new route to the United States since 2015.

The airline’s 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will operate the four-times-week service from Heathrow, with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats.

www.virginatlantic.com offers return Economy fares beginning at £409 per person.

Upper Class fares start at £1,711 per person and Premium fares start at £711 per person.

Austin is known as the “world’s live music capital” and is also known for its art and foodie scene, as well as a variety of outdoor activities.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays will launch a holiday programme for Austin and throughout Texas, including hotels and fly-drive vacations, to capitalize on the increased leisure tourism to the region.

The city is also known as a burgeoning tech hub, with companies like Apple, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, and Oracle setting up shop, earning it the moniker “Silicon Hills.”

On each flight, Virgin Atlantic will carry a total of 20 tonnes of cargo.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this new service to Austin, Texas,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen, said.

We know it’s a destination our customers will want to visit because of its impressive food, arts, and music scene.

“Since our first flight to New York City in 1984, the United States has been our heartland for more than 37 years.

We’re looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers onboard and safely transporting them to this fabulously quirky city.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Virgin Atlantic to Austin and Central Texas,” said Jacqueline Yaft, CEO of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“This exciting new partnership contributes to our ongoing recovery from the pandemic’s effects and strengthens our commitment to serving as the Gateway to Central Texas for both leisure and business travelers.”

VisitInYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.