Flights to Ukraine have been halted by Dutch flag carrier KLM.

After the country’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning on Saturday, the decision was made.

After Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a travel alert, Dutch flag carrier KLM announced on Saturday that all flights to Ukraine would be canceled.

According to a KLM spokesperson, all flights to Ukraine, including those scheduled for tonight, have been canceled.

KLM, which flies twice daily to Kyiv, has also stated that it will not fly over Ukrainian airspace.

In the wake of rising tensions with Russia, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra called on all Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

The US, a NATO ally of the Netherlands, warned on Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen “at any time.”

Moscow recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising concerns that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

The Kremlin also made a list of security demands to the West, including a reduction in troop deployments from some former Soviet republics and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO.