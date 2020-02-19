Flood concerns over Melb-Bris rail project

A $10 billion rail project from Melbourne to Brisbane will devastate Queensland communities if it is built on a notorious flood plain, say farmers.

About 200 residents from the Darling Downs made the three hour trip to Brisbane on Wednesday, demanding the government listen to their concerns about the Inland Rail Project being constructed over the Condamine flood plain.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese met with the rural land and business owners saying he would fight with them to change the rail’s proposed route.