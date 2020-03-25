Florence Knight’s tagliatelle, watercress and hazelnuts

Homemade pasta ribbons with a deliciously toasty hazelnut and watercress sauce

Serves 6, generously

00 flour 300g, plus additional for rolling

eggs 2, plus 5 extra yolks

For the pesto (makes 1 small container)

hazelnuts 75g, blanched, toasted and cooled

parmesan 50g

salt ½ tsp

watercress 90g, thick stalks removed

garlic ¼ small clove

olive oil 190ml

black pepper

nutmeg

Add the flour, eggs and yolks to a bowl and combine with your hands to form a rough dough. Turn the mixture on to a clean surface. Knead the dough with the heel of your hand for 10 minutes until it become smooth and elastic wetting your hands if necessary. It should spring back if you push into the dough with your finger. Flatten the dough with your hands into a rectangle and wrap with clingfilm allowing the dough to rest for an hour in the fridge.

Meanwhile, put the cooled hazelnuts, parmesan and salt into a food processor and pulse a few times to a coarse crumb. Add the watercress and garlic, and pulse again a further few times. Use a spoon to scrape down the sides of the machine and gradually pour over the oil until you have your desired texture. Grind over a little fresh black pepper and nutmeg, and adjust the seasoning to taste. Spoon the pesto into a container, cover the surface with a little oil and refrigerate until needed.

Divide the rested dough in four, making sure each piece is covered to prevent them from drying. On a lightly floured surface flatten the first piece of dough with a rolling pin to about 1cm thickness so it will fit through the widest setting on your pasta machine.

Put the dough through twice then drop the setting down a grade. Take both ends of the dough and fold them into the centre, turn the dough so you are putting the widest part through the machine, then turn it back vertically and repeat the process, dropping down the grades each time.

Once the pasta is to your liking, roll the sheets up and cut into ¾cm strips with a sharp knife. Untangle the strips and twirl into little nests. Dust them liberally with flour to stop from sticking. Repeat this process with the remaining dough.

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta in batches and simmer for 2-3 minutes until they are al dente.

Meanwhile, put a ladleful of pasta water into a large pan with a couple of spoonfuls of the pesto. Combine the mixture over a high heat to boil a little. Remove the pasta with tongs and coat them in the hot green sauce.

Florence Knight is a chef and cookery writer