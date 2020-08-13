Florida Woman Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend While Daughter Attends Online Class

A Florida woman was shot dead by her former boyfriend in the same room where her 10-year-old daughter was attending her first online class. Her three other children and their two young cousins were also in the room but they were not injured.

Maribel Rosado-Morales, aged 32, was shot multiple times in her house in Indiantown Tuesday. Her daughter was taking her first day of Zoom class after schools switched to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the children, a 10-year-old, is online, getting ready to start the day, it’s early, I mean you know, 8 o’clock, the teacher is online,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ve never done a Zoom with children, I am picturing there is other children on and the teacher can see the children.”

Rosado-Morales was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 27-year-old Donald J. Williams, fled the scene by a bicycle. He then boarded a public transit bus and asked the driver to take him to a location not on the route. The driver got suspicious and called 911. Williams was taken into custody. He has confessed to the killing.

Snyder said Williams had showed up at the house of Rosado-Morales who he was dating earlier. “There was some type of argument. He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video,” Snyder said.

“The teacher said she heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized there is some kind of domestic altercation, still can see the child online, the teacher said she mutes her button, then she sees the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears,” the sheriff said. Then the screen went blank.

Multiple shots were fired and one of the bullets struck the computer, the sheriff said.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder along with other felony charges including possession of a gun being a convicted felon, Snyder said.

“I think it’s horrible,” neighbor Linda Morris told CBS 12. “It’s absolutely horrible that someone would be found dead like this, a shooting especially in Indiantown, it’s usually quiet here.”

The Warfield Elementary School and the Martin County School District expressed their condolences. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and children who were witnesses to this heartbreaking and senseless tragedy,” the district said in a statement.

“The incident is still under active investigation by law enforcement, and we will continue to respect the privacy of the teacher and our students,” the district said.