Floyd Mayweather flicks through cash in Amsterdam’s red light district

‘Money Mayweather’ lived up to his nickname after being filmed with a big stack of notes in the notorious red light district of Amsterdam

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather loves to flaunt his wealth while he travels the globe and he decided to stop off in Amsterdam for a spot of relaxation during his latest European excursion.

The red light district of the Netherlands capital is a favourite haunt of stag parties and tourists alike.

And it appears that Mayweather was not shy in letting the world know that he too was lured in by the seedy side of the city.

He posed outside windows featuring scantily-clad ladies, writing on Instagram: “Amsterdam the only place that a red light mean GO.”

Pretty Boy has been jet-setting around Europe while partying and performing at various speaking events.

A nine-date tour across the British Isles and Belgium came to an end on Sunday and he stuck around to see some sights.

He first headed to Germany and visited the famous Cologne Cathedral before taking the short flight to enjoy Amsterdam’s attractions.

The 43-year-old, who is said to be worth upwards of £760m, is reportedly interested in investing some of his fortune in Newcastle United FC.

Speaking at the O2 City Hall in Tyneside on Saturday night as part of his “An evening with” tour, Moderator Steve Wraith said, “the last time you were in Newcastle it was reported that you were very, very interested in buying Newcastle United…”.

And Money replied: “In the US we call it soccer but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team.

“If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know.”

The undefeated pugilist banked £300m for taking on against Conor McGregor in 2017 and even earned £67m for his two-minute New Year’s Eve defeat of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is looking for a buyer for the Premier League outfit, but talk of a bid from the Saudi Investment Fund has gone quiet.

At a fan meet-and-greet, Mayweather wore latex gloves over coronavirus fears – leading to fierce rival McGregor mocking him on twitter.