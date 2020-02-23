Floyd Mayweather in talks to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib on the same day

Floyd Mayweather’s next return to the ring is the source of much speculation but a family member has suggested he could have both UFC duo Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather could be in line to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the same day.

The two UFC stars have both been touted as Mayweather’s next opponent with the undefeated boxer eyeing his next pay day.

The American’s uncle revealed that an unprecedented pay-per-view event could see him fight the Notorious one and the Russian back-to-back.

Despite the two UFC legends being on top of their game Mayweather’s uncle has no doubts about his nephew beating them both insisting they “couldn’t beat him up if he was f***ing 60 years old”.

He told VegasInsider.com: “Floyd is talking about the possibility of fighting McGregor and Khabib in the same day, which he could easily make happen. There have already been talks with Floyd and Dana White about making a deal.

“Floyd is no longer the top of his sport, but he’ll beat both of them. He could beat both of them back to back, one in the day time, one in the night time – it doesn’t matter, they’d have no chance, it’s easy for him.

“Floyd said one in the daytime and one in the night, it’ll be something that’s never been done before. Double pay-per-view, expensive a buy. He’d knock Conor’s a out early because if he knows he has a second fight coming, he’s not going to put on a show like last time. He’d beat the s***t out of Conor.

“Floyd is a master of planning these things. He’s the one that always turns nothing into something huge. These things are expected of him. It’s evolution, times change. You’ve got to roll with it, and if you don’t roll, you lose.

“Why would he stay retired when he can fight UFC guys that couldn’t beat him up if he was f*g 60 years old? At some point he does need to retire, but if he’s gonna be fighting guys who never really boxed, why not carry on? He’s gotten more than these guys could ever learn, so why not take the money?

“I’m sure it’s gonna be hard for him to come back because he has been out of action for a while, but he’s gonna get back into that same old mode – and when he gets into that mode, you pick any UFC fighter in the damn world, they’re not gonna touch him. Simple.”

Mayweather’s bout with McGregor in 2017 was the second biggest selling pay-per-view fight of all time.