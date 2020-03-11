Floyd Mayweather names world’s most exciting and top pound-for-pound boxers

Floyd Mayweather was often regarded the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet during his glittering professional career – and the boxing legend has named his current No.1

Floyd Mayweather believes Terence Crawford is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now – while naming protégé Gervonta Davis as the most exciting.

Crawford, 32, has won world titles in three weight divisions, getting his hands on the WBO lightweight strap before becoming an undisputed champion up at super-lightweight.

He currently holds the WBO welterweight title, with three successful defences under his belt since dethroning Jeff Horn in June 2018.

For many, the much-coveted pound-for-pound No.1 spot is a toss-up between the American and Ukrainian wizard Vasyl Lomachenko

The latter is also a three-weight world champion, having claimed titles at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight.

When asked to name his current pound-for-pound king, Mayweather first gave a special mention to ‘Tank’ Davis – the undefeated lightweight champion he has nurtured throughout his seven-year career.

Nevertheless, the self-proclaimed ‘Best Ever’ later admitted Crawford is the best fighter in world boxing right now.

“Right now, if I had to say a guy who’s number one pound-for-pound, and I’m not just saying this because… it’s two guys,” he said.

“The most exciting fighter in boxing right now is Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. He’s the most exciting.

“At the end of the day, I think he’s 22-0 with 21 knockouts [sic – 23-0 with 22 KOs].

“Hands down Gervonta Davis is the most-exciting fighter in the sport of boxing right now.

“[But] pound for pound, I would have to say Terence Crawford.”

Crawford is on the hunt for his next opponent after toppling Egidijus Kavaliauskas back in December.

Boxing fans are desperate for a showdown between ‘Bud’ and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence, but the latter is yet to return to the ring since his terrifying car crash back in October.

One man who has thrown his name into the ring for a meeting with Crawford, however, is Britain’s Kell Brook.

“He’s running out of dance partners and there’s one right here,” Brook told Fight Hub TV.

“You know, listen, I’m in better mental, physical state then when I boxed Spence. It’s an argument who’s No.1 at welterweight, Crawford or Spence, with the car crash and everything else.

“You probably have to put Crawford (No.1) because he’s been more active and he’s looked wicked doing what he’s been doing.”