KIEV, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The flu and acute respiratory viral infections have claimed 26 lives, the Ukrainian Center for Public Health reported on Tuesday.

On their official Facebook page, the health center said that 260,871 people, of which 68 percent were children under 17 years of age, were diagnosed with flu on Feb. 5-11.

And 95,364 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the epidemiological season, with 76.8 percent of them being children, it said.