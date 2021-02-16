Fluminense beat Ceara to edge toward Libertadores berth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Fluminense boosted their hopes of securing a place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores with a 3-1 victory at Ceara in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Monday.

John Kennedy opened the scoring for the visitors just before halftime with a cool finish after Nene’s deft through ball.

Matheus Martinelli made it 2-0 just before the hour mark with a low first-time strike after Egidio Pereira’s cut-back from the left byline.

Vinicius Souza gave the hosts a glimmer of hope by converting a 78th-minute penalty after he was brought down by Lucas Calegari.

But Samuel Goncalves put the result beyond by spearing a diving header past goalkeeper Richard Costa after a Pereira set piece.

Fluminense are now unbeaten in their past seven matches and occupy fifth place in the 20-team standings, nine points behind leaders Internacional with two matches remaining. Ceara are 12th, 14 points further back.

In Monday’s only other fixture, Bragantino held Sport to a goalless draw in Recife. Enditem