Fluminense forward Kayky to join Manchester City

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 23 (Xinhua) — Manchester City have reached a deal to sign highly rated teenager Kayky from Brazil’s Fluminense, both clubs said on Friday.

The 17-year-old will remain in Brazil for the rest of 2021, Fluminense said, without revealing the value of the transfer or length of the contract.

“According to the agreement signed, [Kayky] …will stay until the end of the season to play the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A before joining his new club in January 2022,” read a statement on the Rio de Janeiro side’s official website.

Manchester City reportedly paid an initial fee of 12 million U.S. dollars for the forward – a bid that is said to have beaten off interest from Liverpool, Shakhtar Donetsk and several Spanish clubs.

Kayky, who turns 18 in June, has made eight first-team appearances for Fluminense and scored two goals.

On Wednesday, he became the youngest player to represent Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores – South America’s top club competition – in their 1-1 home draw with River Plate. Enditem