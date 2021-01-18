Fluminense keep hopes of Copa Libertadores spot flickering

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Fluminense kept alive their hopes of qualifying for this year’s Copa Libertadores with a 1-0 home win over 10-man Sport Recife in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Saturday.

Sport suffered a major blow when Junior Tavares was shown a straight red card for bringing down Lucas Calegari on the stroke of halftime at Rio’s Olympic stadium.

Patric Lalau gifted the hosts the winner just after the restart by deflecting the ball into his own net after a Luca Brito header.

The result leaves Fluminense seventh in the 20-team standings, 10 points behind leaders Sao Paulo.

Brazil’s Serie A will offer at least six automatic places in this year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition.

In the only other fixture on Saturday, Coritiba won 1-0 at Vasco da Gama courtesy of a first-half strike from Hugo Moura. Enditem