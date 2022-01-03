‘Flurona’: In Israel, the first confirmed case of a rare COVID-19 and influenza double infection has been reported.

According to reports, Israeli health officials have documented the world’s first verified case of “Flurona,” a newly documented threat involving the simultaneous infection of the coronavirus and influenza.

According to The Daily Beast, when a young unvaccinated pregnant woman went into labor last week, she was unaware she had either disease.

The woman was tested when she arrived at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, but was said to have only minor symptoms.

“The disease is the same disease,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the hospital’s gynecology department, according to the Times of Israel.

They’re both viral, and they make it difficult to breathe because they attack the upper respiratory tract.”

According to The New York Times, the woman was released from the hospital on Thursday in good condition.

According to reports, the Health Ministry is still investigating the case to see if a combination of the two viruses caused the illness to be more severe.

While Newsweek claimed that the Israeli case was the first to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, The Times of Israel cited a November report.

The Atlantic published a report in 2021 detailing an incident in late February 2020, just a few weeks after the coronavirus was given a formal name, in which “a man with a terrible cough and fever showed up at one of the ProHealth Urgent Care centers in Queens, New York.” Testing revealed that the man was infected with both viruses, and his wife and children were also infected with COVID-19 and the flu.

In recent weeks, Israel has seen an increase in flu cases, raising fears of a “twindemic” of the two diseases — the term referring to widespread cases of each viral infection, not necessarily cases of people who have both infections at the same time, according to The Times of Israel.

Reuters reported, citing Newsweek, that despite Israel’s high vaccination rate, COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rate of about 2,308 new cases per day.

