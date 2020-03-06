Flybe sends 2am texts telling thousands of customers not to go to airports

Britain’s solvent airlines, train companies and bus firms are working together to get thousands of stranded Flybe customers home today – as Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary blamed the airline’s billionaire bosses including Sir Richard Branson for its collapse.

The outspoken Irishman believes that coronavirus is being used as an excuse by the airline’s owners and said: ‘Flybe was always going to go bust – it won’t be missed’.

He also revealed Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways are already battling for Flybe’s busiest routes.

Flybe’s decision to blame coronavirus for its sudden collapse last night despite long-running financial troubles has also sparked a volcanic response from critics who branded it a ‘b***s**t excuse’.

Customers have blasted the regional airline’s ‘greedy’ bosses, which includes Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, as they were told not to travel to the airport today after all flights were cancelled and its 75 planes impounded.

Mr O’Leary said it was a ‘tragedy’ for the 2,000-plus staff who look set to lose their jobs but added: ‘It is unfair to blame the demise of Flybe on the UK Government or Covid-19 (coronavirus) – it is the fault of the billionaires who own it’.

Mr O’Leary told Sky News Ryanair is talking to airports including Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast as Loganair announced it is to take on 16 routes flown by the collapsed airline Flybe and hire some of its staff – the majority in Scotland.

Channel Islands-based airline Blue Islands has said it could take on some of the routes previously operated by Flybe to Jersey.

British Airways and easyJet have offered Flybe staff free flights home if they are stranded and have set up special ‘rescue fares’ of between £55 and £65 to anyone with a Flybe ticket to the UK, Ireland or European destinations they can no longer use. Ryanair’s fares for the same group are as low as £17.

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar is offering Flybe passengers with a booking between Thursday and Sunday the opportunity to buy a one-way rail ticket for £29.50.

Coach operator National Express is offering free travel to anyone booked on a Flybe domestic route where there is a ‘comparable coach route available’. Stagecoach Group, which operates coaches, buses and trams in the UK, including coach firm Megabus, said it is ‘happy to help any Flybe customers or staff who have been stranded where we have available capacity’.

Staff sobbed as they cleared their desks at its Exeter headquarters today and one staff member, who has flown with Flybe for 16 years, said: ‘On the frontline, we were lions – lions led by donkeys. I was praying for a miracle. I’ve not slept all night and am worrying what I’m going to do next. I’m 35 – this is basically all I’ve known’.

Flybe chief executive Mark Anderson looked grim-faced as he arrived back at his £1.45 million five-bedroom country home set in a leafy private road near Ottery St Mary, Devon.

After parking his silver Range Rover alongside a blue cabriolet sports car he emerged onto the gated driveway, pausing only briefly at the sight of a MailOnline reporter.

Asked if he had any message for his 2,000 employees as they begin job hunting he replied: ‘Sorry, nothing further to say.’

The company, which is also run by the Stobart group and Cyrus Capital, an American hedge fund, blamed the coronavirus crisis and the UK’s 115 cases for hastening their collapse because of a drop in sales that has also hit easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways.

But many have said claimed that illness was ‘seized’ upon by bosses who ‘wanted out’ despite the airline being relied upon by regions across the UK – with one saying: ‘This is so much b***s**t. Flybe were already in trouble. Is coronavirus the new go to excuse after Brexit?’ Nigel Barker said: ‘The billionaire owners of Flybe are a joke. It has been badly managed for years and to use the coronavirus as the excuse is beyond pitiful and a desperate attempt to deflect attention from their failings. They could save it if they wanted to’.

Economist Frances Coppola said: ‘If Flybe’s only problem was coronavirus, Branson and Stobart could have stumped up some cash to tide it over. Truth is they wanted out of a loss-making investment, and coronavirus is a convenient excuse for an exit. Carpe diem, as they say’.

Andre Ogden tweeted: ‘Trying to attribute the Coronavirus thing as having a hand in Flybe’s demise are talking b*****ks. They are probably the same ones who used the recession years ago as an ‘excuse’ to cut staff numbers and make people redundant. All easy excuses!’.

Today the International Air Transport Association said that the world’s airlines could lose between $63billion and $113billion in revenues because of the coronavirus crisis.

Flybe’s collapse has put 2,000-plus jobs at risk and left thousands of passengers stranded across the UK after the airline sent 2am texts by warning anyone with flights booked not to travel to the airport.

The airline went to the wall in chaotic circumstances last night with its final flights either grounded minutes before take-off or diverted to the nearest airport in mid-air so the planes could be impounded.

As Britain’s biggest regional airline went bust after years of financial troubles, it has emerged:

Passengers on the low-cost carrier have told how they were kicked off planes after hours waiting on the tarmac for take-off.

Thousands have been left stranded in the wrong city with no means of getting home as seizure notices were placed on planes across the country.

Tens of thousands more customers who had flights booked with the airline this year are also facing uncertainty because they are not guaranteed refunds unless they paid by credit card or can claim on their insurance. The airline’s website has been shut down and an error message appears upon loading stating the link is ‘no longer live’.

The airline’s demise could also devastate the UK’s regional airports because its flights dominated departures and arrivals at the UK’s smaller hubs including Belfast City, Southampton, Newquay, Inverness, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

At the time of Flybe’s potential rescue last year, rival airlines complained that they should not be penalised for their own success and should also be given a tax holiday. British Airways owner International Airlines Group claimed the arrangements breached state aid rules.

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus ‘made a difficult situation worse’ for Flybe, an airline source said, but customers have accused them of using it as an ‘excuse’.

Crisis talks were held throughout the day on Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

The airline’s advertising hoardings and branding has already been torn down at Exeter airport this morning – where the failed business was also headquartered

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has not been commissioned by the Government to operate flights to repatriate stranded travellers – as happened when airlines Monarch and Thomas Cook failed – because there is ‘enough capacity in the market for people to travel via alternative airlines, rail and coach operations’.

A Government spokesman said it has asked coach and train operators to accept Flybe tickets and airlines to offer reduced fares ‘to ensure passengers can make their journeys as smoothly as possible’.

At Glasgow Airport there was no sign of any Flybe passengers.

The departure board showed a raft of Flybe cancellations including the 6.50am flight to Birmingham, 7am flight to Belfast City and 7.10am service to Southampton, along with others later in the morning.

Simon Pritchard, an IT consultant from South Wales, said the collapse of Flybe meant he was unable to get a flight to his intended destination of Manchester.

‘EasyJet flights from (Belfast) international to Manchester are all sold out until Monday. So the alternative is a seven-hour ferry, or fly to Liverpool then get a bus or train back to Manchester.

‘I chose Manchester as the flights for business are timed well – early evening and early morning. I then have a four-hour drive home to South Wales.’

He added that he previously used Flybe direct from Cardiff, but a recent reduction in service of late meant there was only one flight a day, at an unsuitable time.

‘Have also got more business flights booked with Flybe in the coming weeks, to Isle of Man and back to Northern Ireland, not sure what I’ll do with those now,’ Mr Pritchard said.

But he added: ‘Hotels can be booked, alternatives can be arranged. More worried about those who have woken up with no job today.’

Speaking to Sky News, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ‘We’re all a bit gutted – Flybe is a household name, we’ve been flying with them for 40 years and we really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year.

‘Unfortunately, with the situation that has developed with [coronavirus], an already weak company, I’m afraid, just hasn’t been able to survive.’

He added: ‘The concern is for people who have found themselves stranded and we’ve got people at the airport to be able to assist and we’re writing to all the other companies – coach companies, train companies – and asking them to assist.

‘Then, of course, the people who worked for Flybe, a couple of thousand staff, we will be right alongside them to try and help them get into their next employment’.

Brian Ambrose, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, has told the PA news agency he is confident the airport can fill the routes vacated by Flybe, as he revealed multiple other carriers had already expressed an interest.

‘Our immediate feelings are with the staff of Flybe and our customers,’ he said.

‘It’s been a long relationship with Flybe, they are wonderful people.

‘We were meeting a lot of them coming off shift last night to discover they had lost their jobs, so our commitment to them is to rebuild this business and, as we do so, hopefully there will be opportunities for them with other airlines as we get the business back to where it should be.’

Avanti West Coast said Flybe passengers can travel for free on its flights on to help them reach their destinations. The free travel offer is also extended to Flybe staff.

Phil Whittingham, managing director of Avanti West Coast, said: ‘This is a very difficult time for Flybe staff and passengers. If we can help make it a bit easier, we’re happy to do so.’

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made ‘every possible attempt’ to avoid collapse but had been ‘unable to overcome significant funding challenges’.

‘The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets,’ Mr Anderson said.

‘Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.

‘I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication.’

The company said all Flybe flights were immediately grounded and advised all passengers not to travel to airports unless alternative flight arrangements had been made.

Unions and politicians have reacted angrily over the collapse of Flybe – which had a staff of around 2,000 – just weeks after the company narrowly avoided going under.

Oliver Richardson, national officer for major airline industry union Unite, told the PA news agency: ‘Unite members and the entire staff at Flybe, will be feeling angry and confused about how and why the airline has been allowed to collapse.

‘It is simply outrageous that the government has not learned the lessons following the collapse of both Monarch and Thomas Cook that the much promised airline insolvency review has still not materialised.

‘While other European countries are able to introduce measures to keep airlines flying when they enter administration, the UK remains unable or unwilling to do so.’

Andy McDonald, Shadow Transport Secretary, said the loss of Flybe would cause ‘real anxiety’ throughout the country.

He said: ‘The Civil Aviation Authority is sadly very well practised, following the collapse of Monarch and Thomas Cook, at responding to airline failure and looking after passengers. No doubt they will do that once more.

‘Yet again more airline workers face an anxious future and the Government has to respond and provide them with all necessary support.’

UK Civil Aviation Authority chief Richard Moriarty said: ‘This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

‘We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

‘For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA’s Twitter feed for more information.

‘Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.’

A spokesman from the Department for Transport said government staff would be on hand at all affected UK airports to assist Flybe passengers in making alternative arrangements.

‘The vast majority of Flybe routes are served by different transport options, and we have asked bus and train operators to accept Flybe tickets and other airlines to offer reduced rescue fares to ensure passengers can make their journeys as smoothly as possible,’ the spokesman said.

‘We know this will be a worrying time for Flybe staff and our Jobcentre Plus Rapid Response Service stands ready to help them find a new job as soon as possible.

‘We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry.’

Flybe aircraft at airports including Edinburgh were not being refuelled as engineers were laid off last night.

There is expected to be a big knock-on effect among airport staff such as baggage handlers.

Last night, passengers reported being turned away from their flights as staff informed them there would be no more flights having no idea the company was going under until then.

Peter Smith, an ITV journalist, tweeted: ‘Has FlyBe just ceased operating in front of my eyes?

‘Waiting to board a FlyBe flight to Birmingham and all of their flights have just been cancelled.

‘Advice from staff is FlyBe ‘definitely will not be flying out tomorrow either.”

Flybe blamed the disruption to flights at Glasgow Airport on ‘miscommunication’ over refuelling of two services to Birmingham.

But it later emerged that the airline had gone bust with its final airborne flights touching down just before midnight.

Passengers told of how they were left stranded on planes on Wednesday evening. A flight bound for Devon was among those grounded.

One of those on board a plane sat on the runway at Manchester Airport was Phil Hoult, who spoke to Devon Live.

Mr Hoult, who lives in Exeter, said: ‘I’m stuck on a plane at Manchester Airport. The captain has told us we won’t be flying anywhere and I think we’re going to be kicked out with nowhere to go.

‘We think it’s because of Flybe not being able to pay the airport fees but there’s no regard for any passengers.

‘The flight is full, maybe 200 people and it’s very hot. It’s not good and nobody knows what’s going to happen.’

Jeff Morton, works in property, also spoke of being trapped on a plane.

He told MailOnline: ‘Sad day that Flybe has collapsed. I boarded the 8.40pm at Manchester headed for Southampton but at 10.50pm we are told we will be getting off the plane and not flying anywhere.

‘The captain and crew have been marvellous considering what this event means to them personally and all the Flybe staff.

‘It’s very quiet on the plane we have sat here for some hours earlier we were actually moving going for take off quite close to the scheduled departure time but suddenly engines were off and we were called back to the stand.’

Others told of how they had been left ‘stranded’ at airports including Manchester after the collapse of the low-cost airline.

‘Just off Flybe flight and stranded at Manchester Airport,’ one said. While another said: ‘My daughter is due to fly home with Flybe tomorrow night. She’s stranded on her own. All said and done though, I really feel for the staff. Sad day.’

Kind-hearted Britons offered lifts to those affected. One said: ‘Flybe crew I know this won’t get you to where you want to be, but if you end up stranded and it gets you closer, I am driving from Glasgow to Leeds tomorrow around 12 noon tomorrow.

‘I will be driving from Leeds back to Glasgow on Friday, again around noon. Space for three.’

Jodie Lynch told of how she was taken off the Birmingham to Edinburgh flight at Manchester. She and fellow passengers were worried about being left stranded.

But Flybe ended up putting on coaches back to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

‘Mood very positive on plane,’ she said. ‘Staff provided us with as much information as they could and were lovely on Edinburgh flight.

‘They didn’t seem to have been given much information whatsoever. Passengers were in very good spirits considering and all rallying together.

‘Lots of people asking the staff if they were ok and offering support. Staff tried to keep spirits high making jokes with everyone. It’s a credit to them’.

Other passengers spoke of how they would lose out financially as a result of the collapse.

One said: ‘Just had to face time American friend who is meant to be coming to us 14th then going to Paris on Flybe 17th. The Louvre already cancelled their tour group because of Covid 19 and now it looks like they wont get to Paris.’

While another added: ‘I have flights booked from Jersey to Birmingham in June for my sister’s hen weekend.

‘Then I also have flights booked for my sister’s wedding for myself and my husband in July from Jersey to Birmingham and I will be devastated as I have already spent over £400 on flights.’

Lesley Gibb told MailOnline: ‘My 92 year old father just arrived on a flight from Edinburgh to Southampton to arttend a family Christening on Sunday. He is due to fly back to his home on Tuesday next week. We have heard nothing from Flybe!

‘They seemed to still taking advance bookings a couple odays ago. How do they expect my father to return home if we are not given information to enable us to book for another airline.

‘He will now have to travel from Gatwick which will increase his journey home by at least 4 hours!’

Caroline Fairhurst said she was ‘devastated’ by the collapse. She said: I’ve just booked a family meal tonight for my mother’s birthday on March 20 in Newcastle.

‘With no flights out of Cornwall or Devon I’m looking at an eight hour train or car journey each way.

‘I’ll end up paying more than double what I’ve already lost for a two day trip.’

Some staff and passengers tried to put a brave face on the situation sitting down to share a drink in the waiting area at Manchester Airport.

Two pilots, Captain Adam Stafford and first officer Jonathan Smith, who were turned round as they waited to take off to fly to Southampton from Manchester, also posed smiling for a photograph despite losing their jobs.

Mark Anderson, CEO of Flybe, said in a letter to staff last night: ‘I do appreciate how distressing this news is and the shock and numbness that you will be feeling.

‘Despite your hard work, commitment and some amazing results which we have delivered, and have been achieving up to the last day of operation – particularly for our customers who depend on us across the country, we have come to the end of the road.’

He added: ‘While our shareholders and the Leadership Team have worked with the Government and key suppliers to try to get the funding and support needed, this has not materialised.

‘The coronavirus has impacted both our shareholders and ourselves and has put additional pressure on an already difficult situation. I am very sorry that we have not been able to secure the funding needed to continue to deliver our turnaround plan.’

Flybe, which has been hit by a slump in bookings due to the virus outbreak, was saved from going bust by the government earlier this year.

As part of the January rescue deal, it agreed an arrangement to defer tax payments of ‘less than £10 million’ with HM Revenue and Customs. Ministers also agreed to hold a review into Air Passenger Duty (APD).

The structure of APD – which adds £26 to the price of most return domestic flights such as those operated by Flybe – could be altered in next week’s Budget.

Flybe serves around 170 destinations and has a major presence at UK airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton. It flies the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

Unions expressed fears that airline Flybe was on the verge of administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future of a number of regional airports.

A series of issues have affected the airline’s finances, including rising fuel costs, falling demand, competition from road, rail and other airlines, plus a weakening of the pound.

It was bought by a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, but has continued to make losses.

Rival Ryanair has predicted the drop in demand for flights due to the coronavirus will result in some European airlines failing in the coming weeks.

Wizz Air – which focuses on the central and eastern European markets – said it will reduce flights from March 11 to countries affected by the virus – mostly to Italy – and is looking at cutting capacity by about another 10% between April and June.

The airline said a task force has been set up to ‘address the financial implications of Covid-19’ since the start of the outbreak.

Measures taken include ‘significant’ cutting of cost overheads and discretionary spending, pausing recruitment and non-essential travel, and working with suppliers to make further savings.

The London-listed Hungarian company did not estimate the size of the hit from the outbreak in the year to March 31, adding that it is ‘difficult to predict the extent and the duration of the outbreak and the impact on the next financial year’.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: ‘Our ever-disciplined attitude to cost enables Wizz Air to partly offset some of the headwinds due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which have driven a temporary decline in demand and an increase in the cost of disruption as we put the well-being of passengers and crew first.’

It comes after rivals have also cancelled flights and reined in routes in response to coronavirus.

British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) is cancelling more than 400 flights, mostly on short-haul routes between Heathrow and Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The airline had already suspended its flights serving mainland China and reduced the frequency of flights to northern Italy and Singapore.

Ryanair is also cancelling up to one in four flights on some of its routes, particularly those serving Italian airports, while other measures include ‘rolling schedule cuts’, allocating leave or paid leave to pilots and cabin crew, working with suppliers to cut costs and freezing recruitment, promotion and pay across its network.

Devastated Flybe crew bid ‘farewell’ to their colleagues and told how they are ‘truly heartbroken’ at losing their jobs after the airline collapsed last night.

Staff posted photographs and messages on social media within hours of the announcement the budget carrier had plunged into administration.

They wrote how they would ‘cherish all the memories’ of their ‘Flybe family’ and ‘hope we are all back in the skies where we belong.’

Tributes to the airline flooded social media as Flybe collapsed in chaotic circumstances, with passengers sent texts at 2am warning them of cancellations, while staff were informed the company had ceased trading during shifts.

Thousands have been left stranded as all Flybe flights were grounded with ‘immediate effect’ last night, or diverted to the nearest airport in mid-air so the planes could be impounded.

Up to 2,300 jobs are now at risk as Flybe, owned by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart and Cyrus Capital, an American hedge fund, blamed the coronavirus crisis for hastening their collapse because of a drop in sales.

Air hostess Sophie Wilson wrote on Instagram: ‘So heartbroken & numb to get the email that flybe is gone. It wasn’t just a airline.

‘It was a job that never felt like a hard days work. Will be forever grateful that i got to share my problems and pour my heart out in the back galley to people who were fellow crew members that became friends for life.

‘I hope it isn’t to soon until were all back in the skies where we belong. Thinking of all my flybe lot’

Another said: ‘Thinking of everyone I worked with at Flybe this morning.’

Cabin crew member Juliette-Rose Carruthers said: ‘Bye Bye Flybe Family. Whilst flying the skies yesterday not for one moment did I realise that it was going to be my last day working for Flybe and that honestly breaks my heart.

‘Thank you for the last 6 years for the good times, the hard times, the exams, the training & for all of the friends made throughout the way.

‘To my colleagues I will miss you all. I will miss sitting in the back galley drinking tea & chatting about only things your closest friends would know, even if we had only worked together several times.

‘Thank you for making my time at Flybe so enjoyable and the thought of not seeing you all each day fills me with such sadness. You are all such incredible people & such a pleasure to fly with.

‘When they go low – we go high. Keep strong everyone! X’

Pilot Joakim Bosved wrote: ‘My favourite airline has officially ceased trading. I have flown for four year and one day, surrounded by amazing people I will miss deeply.’

Another wrote: ‘It’s with a heavy heart I have to say goodbye to some of the best colleagues, friends and mentors I could ever have asked for.

‘Flybe you were amazing and I’ll never forget my time flying for you.’

Another said: ‘Thinking of everyone I worked with at Flybe this morning.’

Another member of staff posted: ‘Absolutely devastated tonight. The thought of not being able to work with my amazing colleagues again is truly heartbreaking.

‘I’ve had the best 4 1.2 yearsd working with Flybe and I’m absolutely heartbroken that it’s come to an end tonight.

‘I’ll cherish all the memories and friendships I’ve made. Love you all.’

The airline, which carried eight million passengers a year mainly in Britain, almost went bust last year but appeared to get a lifeline from the Government who pledges to forgo an £106million air passenger duty bill if the owners promised to pump in more cash.

But the agreement imploded amid confusion over whether EU competition rules Britain has signed up to until January 2021 made it impossible.

Many pilots and air crew were completely in the dark and only learned the company had gone bust from airport staff waiting with administrators after all planes were on the ground at 11pm last night.

Flybe’s demise, announced early on Thursday and blamed in part on a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sparked fierce condemnation from unions and opposition politicians, who criticised both the airline’s owners and the Government for failing to act to save it.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said everyone was ‘gutted’ about the news but added: ‘We really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year.

‘Unfortunately, with the situation that has developed with (coronavirus), an already weak company, I’m afraid, just hasn’t been able to survive.’

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money since then.

The airline announced in the early hours that it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed after crisis talks on Wednesday failed to secure a rescue package.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air were cancelled but some other airlines and rail operators stepped in to offer help to stranded passengers and staff.

Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made ‘every possible attempt’ to avoid collapse but had been ‘unable to overcome significant funding challenges’.

‘The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets,’ he said.

‘Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.’

Unions and politicians reacted angrily to the collapse of the company – which had a staff of around 2,000 – just weeks after it narrowly avoided going under.

In January, Flybe agreed a deal to defer tax payments of ‘less than £10 million’ with HM Revenue and Customs, while ministers pledged to review Air Passenger Duty (APD).

But other airlines, including Ryanair and British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG), complained that the agreement breached EU competition law and state aid rules.

Oliver Richardson, national officer for major airline industry union Unite, said: ‘It is simply outrageous that the Government has not learned the lessons following the collapse of both Monarch and Thomas Cook, that the much promised airline insolvency review has still not materialised.

‘While other European countries are able to introduce measures to keep airlines flying when they enter administration, the UK remains unable or unwilling to do so.’

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said the loss of Flybe would cause ‘real anxiety’ throughout the country.

Flybe operated a high proportion of flights at a number of regional airports so its collapse will have a knock-on effect.

Manuel Cortes, leader of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said: ‘If the Government stands aside as Flybe goes to the wall then we will know ministers have learned absolutely nothing from the collapse of Thomas Cook last year.

‘Back in September, Boris Johnson said stepping in to save a cornerstone of the British high street amounted to a moral hazard. That was an outrage and it would be outrageous and needless to let Flybe go under. The Government should nationalise the airline now.

‘Johnson would do well to remember that this carrier connects regions around the UK which badly need investment after too many years of austerity. They do not need to lose yet more jobs, which would be a bitter economic blow.

‘The time for the Government to act is now; there should be no repeat of the shambles they created in dealing with Thomas Cook, which ended up with taxpayers footing a far higher bill than it would have cost to keep Thomas Cook afloat and thousands of hardworking people in their jobs.’

At Belfast City Airport, 81% of its flights were operated by the carrier and Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: ‘This is simply devastating news for Northern Ireland.’

But Brian Ambrose, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, said he is confident the airport can fill the routes vacated by Flybe, as he revealed that multiple other carriers had already expressed an interest.

‘Our immediate feelings are with the staff of Flybe and our customers,’ he said.

‘It’s been a long relationship with Flybe, they are wonderful people.

‘We were meeting a lot of them coming off shift last night to discover they had lost their jobs, so our commitment to them is to rebuild this business and, as we do so, hopefully there will be opportunities for them with other airlines as we get the business back to where it should be.’

Flybe customers have revealed their fury over the sudden collapse of Europe’s biggest regional airline that has split families, wrecked holidays and isolated people in harder to reach corners of the UK.

Rhydian Bowen Phillips, a broadcaster and singer from Barry in Wales, said he was due to fly from Cardiff to Paris for a trip to Disneyland with his wife and young daughter.

‘(We were) made aware not to go to the airport via Flybe social accounts,’ he said, claiming that he had ‘nothing at all’ in terms of direct contact from the airline. He added that the trip was the family’s first since having a baby and had been booked to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

One devastated traveller wrote on Twitter this morning: ‘Flybe no more. Our lifeline to see elderly parents at short notice has just disappeared.’

Angela Thornton, from Penzance, arrived at Exeter airport to catch a flight to Belfast – her phone had run out of battery and she is moving house, so she does not have internet access, and had not heard about Flybe’s collapse.

She travels from her home in Cornwall to Northern Ireland to visit family and friends every three months and said: ‘I’m gutted. Just trying not to cry – I’m totally shocked’.

They took to social media as they mourned the collapse of the airline and the impact on their lives.

People have complained that they had been robbed of a vital lifeline to see relatives and one said that the firm going into administration had ruined her 50th birthday.

Stranded passenger Robyn Kent, who needs to get to Jersey but can’t, told Sky News: ‘They’re not flying today. And as you know, you have to find an alternative option.

‘We’ll have to find out way home and obviously for us, Jersey, there’s no other flights. So whether that be another airport or airline…

‘You need the smaller airlines to, you know, to actually get us to where we need to go. There’s not really many other options really for us. So it’s vital.’

And Melissa Young posted: ‘#Flybe thanks for ruining my 50th!! Cancelling my flight today! We have lost a lot of money!!!’

Another compared the collapse to heartbreak as she said the airline had save her from sitting in hours of motorway traffic.

‘Looks a six hour driver tomorrow night,’ Helen Parker added. ‘Thoughts are with the Flybe family at this time.’