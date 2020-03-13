Flyers F Thompson (knee) out at least 2 weeks

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nate Thompson is expected to miss at least two weeks after he sustained a sprained knee Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday.

Thompson and Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase staggered into the boards during the Flyers’ 2-0 loss that ended their nine-game winning streak.

Forward Connor Bunnaman was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League by the Flyers, who will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Thompson, 35, was acquired in a Feb. 24 trade with the Montreal Canadiens and has only one assist in seven games with the Flyers.

He had four goals and 10 assists in 63 games this season with Montreal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Flyers are Thompson’s eighth NHL team in 13 seasons, following stints with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings and Montreal.

