Flyers’ van Riemsdyk breaks hand; return timetable unknown

The last point the Philadelphia Flyers need to complete their ascent to first place may have gotten a little more difficult to attain.

Veteran forward James van Riemsdyk sustained a broken hand while blocking a shot Wednesday in the Flyers’ 5-2 road win over Washington, and the team does not yet know how long he will be out.

The 30-year-old winger was struck in the right hand by a shot off the stick of Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler midway through the opening period, and he left the game. Coach Alain Vigneault informed reporters after the game the nature of the injury.

“There are different breaks,” Vigneault said, “but he took that shot right on the tip (of his hand), so I’ll find out tomorrow for how long (he’ll be sidelined).”

“He’s an elite player in this league,” Flyers center Kevin Hayes added about van Riemsdyk. “There’s a reason why he scores 25-plus (goals) every year and he brings a lot to this team. But we have guys in the minors that have played a lot of games this year that have contributed, and I’m expecting the same thing.”

Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 66 games this season.

Vigneault said forward Joel Farabee would be called up from the AHL before the Flyers play host to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Farabee, 20, has seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games for the Flyers this season. He has three goals and an assist in five games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers have won seven straight to increase their point total to 85, just one behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals.

