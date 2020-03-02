Flyers vow to get physical in Canberra

Southside Flyers coach Cheryl Chambers feels that matching the physicality of the Canberra Capitals will be the key to sending the WNBL grand final to a series-deciding third game.

The Flyers topped the ladder in their inaugural season with a 17-4 record but two of those losses came at the hands of the Capitals on their home floor.

Canberra stunned the Flyers again on Sunday in a see-sawing battle to open the best-of-three grand final series, the reigning champions relying on their toughness and experience to grind out a two-point victory at Dandenong Stadium.

Canberra now have the chance to win back-to-back titles in front of their home fans at AIS Arena on Wednesday night but Chambers is backing her squad to make the necessary adjustments to send the series back to Dandenong for a winner-takes-all game three next Sunday.

“It was pretty physical out there so we are going to have to find a way to deal with that physicality if game two is to go like that, and execute a little better down the stretch,” Chambers told AAP after Canberra’s 82-80 win.

The Capitals held Southside to 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three missed shots and a turnover on their final four possessions, Olivia Epoupa’s lay-up with 80 seconds on the clock enough to secure the win.

While Canberra’s elite trio of Kia Nurse, Kelsey Griffin and Marianna Tolo stood tall, it was French point guard Epoupa who played a crucial role in the result with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

On top of her game-winning basket, Epoupa chased down two offensive rebounds after Nurse missed consecutive long-range bombs in quick succession, allowing the league MVP to drain a three-pointer on her third attempt for an 80-78 lead.

“She’s the France starting point guard, she’s a superstar so it doesn’t surprise me,” Chambers said about Epoupa’s performance.

In her first game back following a six-week absence due to a broken wrist, Flyers captain Jenna O’Hea earned praise from her coach after playing 33 minutes for 14 points and six rebounds.

“Her fitness is fantastic, she’s worked really hard and there probably was a little bit of an adjustment with her coming back into it,” Chambers said after electing to leave O’Hea on the bench to start the match.

Despite falling to a third home loss to the Capitals this season, the Flyers will take heart from a 70-65 victory in Canberra back in December as they fight to keep their title hopes alive.