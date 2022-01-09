Flying solo to St Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation

Solo travel to St. Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation
As Mary Ann Haslam discovers, traveling alone can be liberating, and a wellness retreat on St Lucia is the perfect opportunity to do so.
I don’t know about you, but there’s something satisfying about making your own travel plans without having to rely on others.
There are no compromises when it comes to where to go, what to do, or what to eat.
Just a little (relative) liberty.
In a sense, I’m not alone – according to UK Google trends, searches for solo travel have increased by 761.15 percent in the last year, possibly boosted by lockdown-weary Britons seeking even more alone time or a break from being surrounded 247 by their partners, children, or housemates.
A growing number of destinations cater to solo travelers.
Antigua, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda have issued digital nomad visas, and Madeira opened Europe’s first digital nomad village in Ponta do Sol in February of last year.
These policies are intended to entice solo travelers who can work from anywhere to visit their shores.
For more than 30 years, BodyHoliday, a five-star health resort near Castries, has enticed visitors with its alluring mix of wellness programs, sumptuous suites, and tropical setting.
It has recently begun to cater to single travelers.
Guests will be in the company of others wearing similar shoes – or flip-flops – every September.
It’s a popular gathering spot for like-minded people to get together, unwind, work out, and enjoy the island.
Some visitors come back year after year.
I was interested in participating in the most recent “September Solos,” which has been going on for several years.
Bodyholiday has created several new supplementary programs to help alleviate the pandemic’s mental and physical toll.
Wellness Rehabilitation, Covid Convalescence, Boost Your Immunity, and Corporate Wellness are among the options, all of which are said to “complete the BodyHoliday experience.”
This entails a 50-minute daily spa treatment, land and water activities, fitness classes, and a nourishing breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner menu, all of which are included in the package.
The Covid Convalescence program was created as a direct response to the pandemic.
It’s a five-day, non-medical recovery program that includes a pre-arrival consultation and treatments that aid in recovery.
Where to stay
Rates at BodyHoliday St Lucia start at $385pp (£290) per night, all-inclusive, thebodyholiday.com
More information
All arrivals over five must present a negative PCR test taken no more than five days before travel. Those who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine; accompanying five-17 year olds who have not been vaccinated must test on arrival and self-isolate until they have received a negative result, stlucia.org/en_UK
Find your style of solo travel
Adventure
More than half of those booked on Intrepid’s small group trips are travelling solo. Itineraries span the world, with Explore Jordan (from £776pp twin share or £906 in a single room, excluding flights) and Beautiful Bali (from £680pp twin share or £865pp in a single room, excluding flights) ranked the most popular among previous solo travellers. intrepidtravel.com
Similarly, G Adventures operates small group trips are “solo traveller friendly” with options from an overland itinerary between Paris and Rome (from £824pp) to the Trans-Mongolian Express (from £2,324pp). gadventures.com
Berlin-based Indico Travels is aimed at travellers aged between 30-45, and its trips promise meaningful local interaction and a responsible outlook. Small group trips operate in Lapland, Vietnam, Colombia and more. indicotravels.com
Escorted tours and cruises
Just You is a solo travel specialist with more than 15 years under its belt, which counts Claire Sweeney as its ambassador. It offers active breaks, small ship cruises, UK tours and last-minute holidays for single travellers. An eight day voyage around Croatia’s coast and islands costs from £2,399pp. justyou.co.uk
River cruises, ocean and yacht voyages are offered by Riviera Travel, with no single supplements on its solo tours. A week-long Rhine and Moselle river cruise starts at £1,779pp. Escorted tours, for example to Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains, are also offered. rivieratravel.co.uk
Backpacking in style
With a mission statement of creating “one million meaningful friendships around the globe”, Flash Pack specialises in group adventures with a touch of high-end comfort for solo travellers in their thirties and forties. Its trips include safaris in Tanzania and Sri Lanka, beach holidays in Colombia and Costa Rica, and wellness in Tuscany, Morocco and Croatia. flashpack.com
Learning and active holidays
Solos Holidays offers trips to suit most styles and interests, for a wide range of ages. It also offers golf holidays for single travellers, in Spain, Portugal and Turkey. solosholidays.co.uk
Almost three quarters of Flavours Holidays’ customers travel independently and holidays carry no single supplement. Activities include cookery, painting, language, photography and pilates in destinations around Spain, Italy and Scotland. flavoursholidays.co.uk