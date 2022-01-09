Flying solo to St Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation

Solo travel to St. Lucia for a pandemic wellness vacation

As Mary Ann Haslam discovers, traveling alone can be liberating, and a wellness retreat on St Lucia is the perfect opportunity to do so.

I don’t know about you, but there’s something satisfying about making your own travel plans without having to rely on others.

There are no compromises when it comes to where to go, what to do, or what to eat.

Just a little (relative) liberty.

In a sense, I’m not alone – according to UK Google trends, searches for solo travel have increased by 761.15 percent in the last year, possibly boosted by lockdown-weary Britons seeking even more alone time or a break from being surrounded 247 by their partners, children, or housemates.

A growing number of destinations cater to solo travelers.

Antigua, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda have issued digital nomad visas, and Madeira opened Europe’s first digital nomad village in Ponta do Sol in February of last year.

These policies are intended to entice solo travelers who can work from anywhere to visit their shores.

For more than 30 years, BodyHoliday, a five-star health resort near Castries, has enticed visitors with its alluring mix of wellness programs, sumptuous suites, and tropical setting.

It has recently begun to cater to single travelers.

Guests will be in the company of others wearing similar shoes – or flip-flops – every September.

It’s a popular gathering spot for like-minded people to get together, unwind, work out, and enjoy the island.

Some visitors come back year after year.

I was interested in participating in the most recent “September Solos,” which has been going on for several years.

Bodyholiday has created several new supplementary programs to help alleviate the pandemic’s mental and physical toll.

Wellness Rehabilitation, Covid Convalescence, Boost Your Immunity, and Corporate Wellness are among the options, all of which are said to “complete the BodyHoliday experience.”

This entails a 50-minute daily spa treatment, land and water activities, fitness classes, and a nourishing breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner menu, all of which are included in the package.

The Covid Convalescence program was created as a direct response to the pandemic.

It’s a five-day, non-medical recovery program that includes a pre-arrival consultation and treatments that aid in recovery.

Where to stay Rates at BodyHoliday St Lucia start at $385pp (£290) per night, all-inclusive, thebodyholiday.com More information All arrivals over five must present a negative PCR test taken no more than five days before travel. Those who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine; accompanying five-17 year olds who have not been vaccinated must test on arrival and self-isolate until they have received a negative result, stlucia.org/en_UK