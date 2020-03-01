Flynn pours in 36 as No. 5 San Diego St. rallies past…

Malachi Flynn scored a career-high 36 points and No. 5 San Diego State rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat host Nevada 83-76 on Saturday in Reno.

Saturday’s finale marked the third time in as many games that San Diego State (28-1, 17-1 Mountain West Conference) trailed in the second half.

The Aztecs’ comeback a week ago against UNLV fell short, ending San Diego State’s hope of becoming the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976. But as it did Tuesday against Colorado State, San Diego State stormed all the way back in the second half on Saturday.

Flynn set the pace for the comeback, breaking his previous personal high of 30 points, set when he played at Washington State in February 2018. Flynn shot 13 of 20 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

KJ Feagin shot 4 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. Jordan Schakel scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc, going 3-of-5.

Nevada (19-11, 12-6) matched San Diego State’s 10 made 3-pointers, but the difference came in the second half when the Wolf Pack shot just 9-of-23 from the floor.

Jalen Harris paced the team with 24 points. He was 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and Jazz Johnson hit 3-of-7 from outside en route to 13 points. Lindsey Drew added another 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor.

The Wolf Pack jumped ahead in the first half and took a nine-point lead into intermission.

Nevada pulled ahead 52-39 on a Drew 3-pointer with 16:52 remaining, but San Diego State erupted for an 19-5 run over the ensuing 4:17 to take the lead.

The Wolf Pack responded with a 9-2 run to regain a six-point edge before Flynn hit a 3-pointer that ignited a 13-0 run. That spurt gave San Diego State an advantage it never relinquished.

–Field Level Media