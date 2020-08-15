Flytipping victim uses dumper truck to return over 400 tyres to ‘culprit’

A VICTIM of flytipping used a dumper truck to return more than 400 tyres to the “culprit”.

Stuart Baldwin filmed himself on his land saying: “Someone has put these tyres here overnight.

“Luckily, we found out who has forgotten them, so we are going to take them back to the person who put them here.”

A second video then shows the truck reversing towards the front garden of a house, before the tyres are tipped out.

Farmer Stuart, 56, of Wigan, is heard saying: “F***ing fantastic. That’s what tha’ f***ing gets.”

Eight men are seen lobbing the tyres.

A photo then shows the front garden completely covered.

In a third video, Stuart says: “Done now, given them back, so thank you.”

