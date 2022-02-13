FM radio’s popularity is dwindling in Bangladesh’s urban areas.

The popularity of FM radio is dwindling in urban Bangladesh.

In order to survive, almost every FM radio station creates a social media page with visual content.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

FM radio is gradually losing its importance in Bangladesh’s urban areas due to technological advancements, easy and inexpensive smartphone availability, and the popularity of social media networks among all age groups.

“When I used to go to the office or other places, I used to listen to FM radio, but now I use social media or YouTube,” Md.

Anadolu Agency spoke to Jashim Uddin, a young Supreme Court lawyer.

He thought that by using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, he would be able to easily communicate with his friends and receive important news and other information in the form of visuals.

Many others in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, shared Md’s views on FM radio stations.

Jashim on the eve of World Radio Day, which takes place on Sunday around the world.

People appear to want to fulfill multiple needs on a single platform while spending the least amount of time possible, which is why they are drawn to social media.

“When I was cooking at home, I used to listen to FM radio.

But now that I have Wi-Fi broadband at home, I use my smartphone to watch various YouTube videos or other visual channels without worrying about running out of internet data,” Asma Khatun, a housewife in the capital’s Mirpur neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency.

She enjoys watching YouTube videos for food recipes, child health information, and women’s beauty tips when she has free time, she explained.

“My children also watch different cartoons on my smartphone,” said Samira Zaman, a mother of two from Dhaka’s Paltan neighborhood.

Rural areas with radio

Radios, on the other hand, are still widely used in rural Bangladesh to provide information on important issues like agriculture and natural disasters.

Their primary source of information is Bangladesh Betar, a state-run shortwave radio station.

During the open-sea fishing season, nearly half a million people in southern coastal regions fish in the Bay of Bengal and other major rivers, and radio is their only source of vital information.

About a half-dozen community radio stations also help to meet the entertainment and local information needs of the.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.