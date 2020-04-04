Folding, kneading, rolling: seven meditative dishes to cook when you need to zone out

These recipes require your full concentration and provide a chance to use your hands and unwind

People who love to cook know about the remedial benefits of food prep. There’s a satisfaction in turning out a perfect finely diced onion, or hand-whipping egg whites to glossy stiff peaks.

Recipes that demand both hands and your full attention create an escape from distractions. It’s not meditation per se, but the sensory experience – feeling the texture of the dough, listening to oil sizzle and watching as colours change – can come pretty close. These dishes are a great starting point for when you want to get hands-on.

Fresh pasta

Pasta is all about the dough, worked by hand until it turns silky under your palms and starts to spring back when poked. Most recipes require at least 10 minutes of knead time – the push-smoosh-turn action creates elasticity, which is crucial for a stretchy, al dente texture.

You don’t need a fancy pasta machine or specialty flour to try it at home (although OO flour and a little semolina is great). Start off with some eggs, flour and elbow grease and you’re on your way.

A pasta machine is great for long shapes such as tagliatelle, but there’s a whole world of alternative shapes to play with. A rolling pin or wine bottle can be used to roll out the dough into sheets for cannelloni, or to cut strapponi (hand-torn pasta with ragged edges) and maltagliati.

Pretzels

Proper pretzels aren’t quick to whip up. The dough needs to be worked for half an hour, and then comes the real trick – mastering the classic Bavarian knot. Each pretzel needs to be individually worked into a sausage, twisted and knotted neatly. If the first one bombs, don’t worry – you have nine more to perfect your style on.

After a short rest at room temperature, and a longer 24-hour nap in the fridge, they are ready for a bath. This part requires a little precision: dip each pretzel in a bicarbonate solution for exactly four minutes. Then, finally, you scatter with salt and bake.

Risotto

A good risotto will marry you to the stove for at least 30 minutes. It’s a slow process that can’t be rushed, carefully stirring the rice and ladling in hot stock as the starches release and the rice hydrates. Constant stirring ensures a loose, creamy texture with no lumps.

Most base recipes are super simple – generally just carnaroli rice (perhaps arborio or Vialone nano), stock, wine and some aromatics – so the consistency of the dish is everything. This wild mushroom risotto is perfect for autumn. Go the full Venetian with this risotto al nero di sepia, or try Anna Jones’s comforting sweetcorn and green chilli recipe.

Choux pastry

Julia Child may have claimed that you cannot fail with choux pastry, but I call a furphy. The cooked pastry dough is deceptively simple but it takes total concentration and a few rounds of practise to achieve good results.

Move too quickly and you risk scrambling the eggs when you add them to the roux base. Move too slowly and you won’t incorporate enough air to help the pastry rise. They also need to be punctured as soon as they come out of the oven, to release steam and ensure a crisp shell.

It’s a great party trick to master, opening the door to elegant eclairs, savoury gougères or the 2010 poster child of difficult desserts, the croquembouche. This profiterole guide breaks down all the steps simply, and for a worse-case scenario, includes a dark chocolate sauce to hide any mistakes.

Fried shallots

Unlike onions, small alliums are fiddly to work with, requiring careful peeling and slicing and a good amount of patience.

The flavour is delicate and fragrant, closer to garlic than onion, says Palisa Anderson, who considers making fried shallots a zen experience. She slices them thinly and lets them slowly bubble in macadamia oil to create a tastier, higher-quality version than a store-bought variety and able to be stored for up to six months.

Dumplings

Whether you want to make gyoza, wontons or something in between, folding and pleating your way to a stack of dumplings is super relaxing. The motions of scooping the filling, wetting the wrapper and folding, pinching and pleating fall into a steady rhythm, letting you shape each one a little better than the last.

Try your hand at the cult-status prawn and chicken dumplings from Melbourne’s Supernormal, or these vegan kimchi and tofu dumplings, or a simple prawn gyoza.

Truffles

They look simple, don’t they? Just little chocolate balls. But truffles are a tricky dish to master, especially in Australia’s warmer climates. Essentially, truffles are a chocolate ganache, set in the fridge, rolled into balls and coated in chocolate.

Dipping the balls can be fiddly, especially managing the different temperature zones of your kitchen. They require you to work quickly so things don’t start to melt. What really takes focus is forming a beautiful glossy shell on the outside, with no excess marks from dipping or implements. Try a classic chocolate, or mix things up with dried lime, honey and salt truffles.