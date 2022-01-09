Folk, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Hampstead Theatre,

Nell Leyshon’s story is based on true events and explores musical traditions, English nationalism, and artistic theft.

It swells with emotion when performed with raw, open-hearted simplicity.

How do you explain how music reaches out to the soul and imagination – the particular cadence that conjures up a memory or an image, the emotional landscapes charted by a melody?

Somerset playwright Nell Leyshon’s new play, which includes songs, is rooted in the countryside and its folk tradition, and beautifully conveys that potent sensation.

It’s also about class and gender, rural and city life, nature’s inexorable cycles, and money’s tyranny, but the result is sensual and vividly impressionistic.

The staging by Roxana Silbert is a little pedestrian, and the piece is gentle.

The play is based on true events: Cecil Sharp, a composer, folklorist, and musical pedagogue, visited the Somerset village of Hambridge in 1903 and discovered a wealth of songs.

Sharp sees his collection and publication of the music – under his own name – as a preservation act and an invaluable contribution to English culture.

It feels more like theft to those who have grown up hearing and singing the songs.

Louie (Mariam Haque) and her half-sister Lucy (Sasha Frost) work together at their cottage making gloves; since their mother’s recent death, an ardent singer who passed her passion on to Louie, they are struggling to manage with one less pair of hands.

When the vicarage needs extra help to attend to a visitor from London, Louie takes a temporary position as a maid.

Simon Robson’s briskly energetic Sharp, who is vaguely Henry Higgins-ish to Louie’s Eliza Doolittle, notices her singing.

But, while Louie is initially enthralled by their shared enthusiasm and his ability to transcribe on paper the sounds and words that fill her head, the consequences leave her despondent: tidied, polished, bound into a book, and presented in metropolitan salons, the songs become lifeless butterflies pinned to a board, with “nothing of the wild,” as she sadly berates Sharp.

Haque sings songs about love, longing, loss, and fecundity in a piercingly natural and synaesthetic way.

